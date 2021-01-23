×
Darren Clarke’s winning highlights from Round 3 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Darren Clarke carded an 8-under 64 to get to 21-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke win over the field for his second-career PGA TOUR Champions victory.