Darren Clarke’s winning highlights from Round 3 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Jan 24, 2021
In the third round of 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Darren Clarke carded an 8-under 64 to get to 21-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke win over the field for his second-career PGA TOUR Champions victory.
