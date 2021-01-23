×
Darren Clarke’s interview after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Jan 24, 2021

Following his final-round 8-under 64 at the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Darren Clarke talks about claiming his second win on the PGA TOUR Champions.