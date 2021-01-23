×
Darren Clarke uses nice approach to set up birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Darren Clarke lands his approach within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 11th hole.