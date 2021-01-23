×
Darren Clarke cards closing par to secure win at Mitsubishi

Jan 24, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Darren Clarke taps in for par at the par-4 18th hole to secure his second win of his PGA TOUR Champions career.