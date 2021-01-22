×
Jerry Kelly hits impressive approach, birdies at Mitsubishi

Jan 23, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Jerry Kelly hits his approach shot tight on the par-4 18th hole and makes the short birdie putt to finish with a 67 on Friday.