Fred Couples dials in approach to set up birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 23, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Fred Couples lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.