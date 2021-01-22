×
Darren Clarke uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 23, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Darren Clarke lands his tee shot on the green at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.