×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bernhard Langer's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 23, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Bernhard Langer lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 12th hole.