Retief Goosen sticks approach to set up birdie at Mitsubishi

Jan 22, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Retief Goosen lands his short approach within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 11th hole.
