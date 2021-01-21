Els family continues to change lives through Els for Autism

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jan 21, 2021
Ernie Els’ son, Ben, is now 18 years old and the family is already expanding their Center for Excellence in hopes of continuing to help kids, adults and their families flourish despite autism.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.