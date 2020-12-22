Players' kids having fun at the PNC Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 22, 2020
A family affair, the children of PGA TOUR, Champions Tour and LPGA players, past and present, have just as much fun as the pros at the 2020 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, including Charlie Woods and others.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.