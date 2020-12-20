×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods approach shot sets up another birdie putt at PNC Championship

Dec 20, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.