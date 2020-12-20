×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Team Langer finishes with a birdie on No. 18 at PNC Championship

Dec 20, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 PNC Championship, Jackie Langer John makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.