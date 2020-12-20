×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Lee Trevino nearly aces No. 4 at PNC Championship

Dec 20, 2020

In the inal round of the 2020 PNC Championship, Lee Trevino nearly aces the par-3 4th hole.