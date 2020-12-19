×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Matt & Cameron Kuchar lead by 2 after Round 1 at PNC Championship

Dec 20, 2020

In the opening round of the PNC Championship, Matt and Cameron Kuchar lead the field (-14), followed by the Singh's, Norman's, and Lehman's. Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are four strokes back (-10).