Matt & Cameron Kuchar lead by 2 after Round 1 at PNC Championship

Dec 20, 2020
In the opening round of the PNC Championship, Matt and Cameron Kuchar lead the field (-14), followed by the Singh's, Norman's, and Lehman's. Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are four strokes back (-10).
