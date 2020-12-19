×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas makes birdie putt on No. 2 at PNC Championship

Dec 19, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PNC Championship, Justin Thomas sinks a birdie putt on the 2nd hole.