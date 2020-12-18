×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Padraig Harrington on Charlie Woods before PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2020

Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Padraig Harrington talks about the excitement around Charlie Woods and how for the first time in Harrington’s career, Tiger Woods is not the main story at an event he’s playing in.