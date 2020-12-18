×
Bernhard and Jackie Langer on the PGA TOUR family before PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2020

Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Bernhard and Jackie Langer talk about the evolution of life and family on the PGA TOUR and how special it is to be back together with various families that they grew up with.