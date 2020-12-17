×
Tiger Woods on his son’s golf swing before PNC Championship

Dec 17, 2020

Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods talks about how even though he doesn’t necessarily coach his son regarding technique, their swings can look quite similar based on Charlie mimicking him and having comparable swings feels.