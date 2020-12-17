×
Tiger Woods on his golf relationship with Charlie before PNC Championship

Dec 17, 2020

Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods talks about the enjoyment he gathers from watching and playing golf with his son while acknowledging the competitive spirit that runs through the Woods family.