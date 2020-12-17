Justin Thomas on his best Charlie Woods story before PNC Championship

|
Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Justin Thomas talks about the competitiveness of Charlie Woods and how three years ago Charlie almost defeated him and Tiger Woods in a nine-hole putting contest.
