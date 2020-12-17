×
Justin Thomas on his best Charlie Woods story before PNC Championship

Dec 17, 2020

Prior to the 2020 PNC Championship, Justin Thomas talks about the competitiveness of Charlie Woods and how three years ago Charlie almost defeated him and Tiger Woods in a nine-hole putting contest.