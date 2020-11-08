×
Paul Broadhurst’s Round 3 highlights from 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 09, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Paul Broadhurst carded an 8-under 63 to get to 15-under for the tournament and join a sudden death playoff with Kevin Sutherland. After six holes, the playoff was suspended due to darkness and a winner will be decided Monday.