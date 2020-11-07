Kevin Sutherland’s Round 2 highlights from 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

|
Nov 08, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Kevin Sutherland carded a 7-under 64, getting him to 13-under for the tournament and five strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.
