Kevin Sutherland’s Round 2 highlights from 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 08, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Kevin Sutherland carded a 7-under 64, getting him to 13-under for the tournament and five strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.