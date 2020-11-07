×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brandt Jobe’s putt on the 11th hole in the second round of the 2020 Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 07, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Brandt Jobe makes par on the par-4 11th hole.