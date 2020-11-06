×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tim Herron’s putt on the 15th hole in the opening round of the 2020 Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 06, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Tim Herron makes bogey on the par-3 15th hole.