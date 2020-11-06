Tim Herron's impressive approach leads to birdie at Schwab Cup Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Nov 06, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Tim Herron sticks his approach from a fairway bunker right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 11th hole.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.