Tim Herron's impressive approach leads to birdie at Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 06, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Tim Herron sticks his approach from a fairway bunker right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 11th hole.