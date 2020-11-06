Inspirational story of Jason Schechterle surviving a near fatal accident

|
Nov 06, 2020
Jason got to play in the pro-am at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship with Chris DiMarco. By miracle, he survived a horrific accident while on duty as a police officer in Phoenix back in 2001. He loves golf and still plays regularly to this day.
