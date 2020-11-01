Darren Clarke birdies the last to win at TimberTech

|
Nov 01, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 TimberTech Championship, Darren Clarke lands his second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie par-5 18th hole for his first win on the PGA TOUR Champions.
