×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Joe Durant sinks long birdie putt at TimberTech

Oct 31, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 TimberTech Championship, Joe Durant makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.