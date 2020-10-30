John Daly gets emotional after career low round

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 30, 2020
John Daly fired an 8-under (64) to share the first round lead at the TimberTech Championship. He updates his health, talks about the beard and gets emotional when discussing the support he's received since bladder cancer diagnosis.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.