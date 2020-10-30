×
John Daly gets emotional after career low round

Oct 30, 2020

John Daly fired an 8-under (64) to share the first round lead at the TimberTech Championship. He updates his health, talks about the beard and gets emotional when discussing the support he's received since bladder cancer diagnosis.