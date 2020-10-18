×
Robert Karlsson’s spectacular albatross hole-out on the 18th hole at Dominion Energy

Oct 18, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Robert Karlsson makes double eagle on the par-5 18th hole.