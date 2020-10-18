×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Retief Goosen holes birdie chip-shot on No. 17 in Round 3 at Dominion Energy

Oct 18, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Retief Goosen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.