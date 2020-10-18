Phil Mickelson wins at the Dominion Energy

|
Oct 19, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Phil Mickelson carded a 7-under 65 to get to 17-under for the tournament, good enough for a three-stroke lead over the field for his second-straight win on the PGA TOUR Champions.
