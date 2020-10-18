Phil Mickelson presser after second win on PGA TOUR Champions

|
Oct 19, 2020
Phil Mickelson meets the media after winning the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. He spoke about winning for a second time, his best shots of the round, enjoying playing on PGA TOUR Champions and transitioning his strong play to the PGA TOUR.
