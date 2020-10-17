×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson’s shot from the rough leads to birdie at the Dominion Energy

Oct 17, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Phil Mickelson lands his second shot from the trees on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.