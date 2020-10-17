×
Ernie Els spins approach to set up birdie at the Dominion Energy

Oct 17, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Ernie Els lands his approach on the green and spins his ball back right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 15th hole.