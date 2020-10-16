Stephen Leaney grieving after the sudden passing of his father

|
Oct 17, 2020
Stephen Leaney’s father passed away just as he returned to the U.S. to start competing again on PGA TOUR Champions. Now, he’s struggling to grieve while isolated away from his wife and kids.
