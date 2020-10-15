×
PGA TOUR Champions update through SAS Championship

Oct 15, 2020

Relive some of the top moments from the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2020 season since play resumed in July. In their first season on tour, Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson have already found their way into the winner’s circle.