×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ernie Els’ incredible par save around a tree at the SAS Championship

Oct 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Ernie Els curves his approach shot around a tree and then uses the slope on the green to set up a par save on the par-4 13th hole.