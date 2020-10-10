Ernie Els’ incredible par save around a tree at the SAS Championship

|
Oct 10, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Ernie Els curves his approach shot around a tree and then uses the slope on the green to set up a par save on the par-4 13th hole.
