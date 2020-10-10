×
Bernhard Langer’s impressive approach leads to birdie at SAS Championship

Oct 10, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Bernhard Langer lands his approach on the green and rolls it right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole.