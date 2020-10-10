Bernhard Langer’s impressive approach leads to birdie at SAS Championship

|
In the second round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Bernhard Langer lands his approach on the green and rolls it right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
