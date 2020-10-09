×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top-5 shots from Round 1 at the SAS Championship

Oct 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Woody Austin posted a 6-under par 66 to take the early lead.