×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Colin Montgomerie birdies No. 12 at SAS Championship

Oct 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 SAS Championship, Colin Montgomerie makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.