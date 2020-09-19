×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Paul Stankowski sinks eagle putt at the PURE Insurance

Sep 19, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Paul Stankowski drains a putt for eagle at the par-5 6th hole.