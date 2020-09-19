×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mike Weir sinks birdie putt at the PURE Insurance

Sep 19, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Mike Weir rolls in a putt for birdie at the par-4 10th hole.