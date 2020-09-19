×
Jerry Kelly nearly holes out eagle at the PURE Insurance

Sep 19, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Jerry Kelly lands his approach on the green and runs his ball just by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 18th hole.