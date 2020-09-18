×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Vijay Singh sinks birdie putt at the PURE Insurance

Sep 18, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Vijay Singh drains a putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.