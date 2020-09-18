×
Rod Pampling sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the PURE Insurance

Sep 18, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Rod Pampling lands his 106-yard tee shot within a few feet of the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.