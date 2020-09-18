×
Robin Byrd’s ace on the 7th hole in the opening round of the 2020 Pure Insurance

Sep 18, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Robin Byrd makes eagle on the par-3 7th hole.