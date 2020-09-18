Ken Tanigawa’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at the PURE Insurance

|
Sep 18, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Ken Tanigawa lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
