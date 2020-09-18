×
Ken Tanigawa’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at the PURE Insurance

Sep 18, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 PURE Insurance Championship, Ken Tanigawa lands his tee shot within a few feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.