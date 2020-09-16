×
Former Pebble winner teaches golf in Kenya on mission trip

Sep 16, 2020

Chris Meyers hit one of the greatest shots in Pebble Beach history at the age of 17 in the PURE Insurance Championship. After graduating from Stanford, he went on a mission trip to Kenya and was able to introduce some of the kids to golf. Chris wanted to give them the same experience that The First Tee gave him.